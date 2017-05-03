Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Her Vow

I guess she caved!

Yes, you guessed it.

After FIVE YEARS, Gwyneth Paltrow made her return on the MET Gala carpet after vowing she will never go back!

Her first ever appearance was in 1995, when the theme of the event was Haute Couture. She posted a throwback picture of her in Calvin Klein, hinting that she will be dressed by the fashion house again.

The Goop Founder, last attended the MET Gala in 2013, where she walked the red carpet in a hot pink Valentino Haute Couture dress. The dress was stunning however, it didn’t match the theme of Punk: Chaos to Couture.

It was then, Paltrow complained in an interview saying, “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

Aside from that, she mentioned how she did not like the theme.

She continued to say,“I think we’re all a bit old to dress up punk. I just went kind of normal.”

With this year’s theme of Comme Des Garçon, Paltrow donned a light pink sequin Calvin Klein one sided dress.

So what made her break her vow?

Paltrow will be creating a magazine based on her Goop brand with none other than the event’s organiser and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

