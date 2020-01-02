Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Music

Hailee Steinfeld Finally Released Song ‘Wrong Direction’ About Ex Niall Horan

It has Niall written all over it!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

After days of teasing fans for her newly released single ‘Wrong Direction’, its finally out and what can we say but it has Niall Horan written all over it. The song came out alongside a classic simple lyric video.

Daily Mail

Hailey pours her heart out, with lyrics like such,  “Couldn’t even see you through the smoke / Lookin’ back, I probably should have known / But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone,” she sang in the pre-chorus.

Image result for hailee steinfeld wrong directionPopCrush

Since the release of the single fans have been going berserk, jumping on ideas and conclusions that it could be most definitely about Mr Niall Horan.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

A New Water Park Just Opened In Langkawi And It Has A 6-Storey Tall Water Slide!

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Music4 hours ago

Hailee Steinfeld Finally Released Song ‘Wrong Direction’ About Ex Niall Horan

It has Niall written all over it!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Lebih 2k ‘Shares’, Chef Cilik Ini Kongsi Resepi ‘Sloppy Joe Casserole’ Mudah. Lazatnya!

By Says - Aisya Khairain
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

9,000KG Worth Of Trash Was Thrown All Over KL After New Year’s Eve Parties

By SAY Tamara Jayne
Entertainment8 hours ago

‘A Quiet Place 2’ Officlal Trailer Shows The Survivors On The Run Again

Shhhhh!
Advertisement
Advertisement