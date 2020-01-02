Hailee Steinfeld Finally Released Song ‘Wrong Direction’ About Ex Niall Horan

After days of teasing fans for her newly released single ‘Wrong Direction’, its finally out and what can we say but it has Niall Horan written all over it. The song came out alongside a classic simple lyric video.

Hailey pours her heart out, with lyrics like such, “Couldn’t even see you through the smoke / Lookin’ back, I probably should have known / But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone,” she sang in the pre-chorus.

Since the release of the single fans have been going berserk, jumping on ideas and conclusions that it could be most definitely about Mr Niall Horan.

Let's face it, Niall was PUNCHING PUNCHING with Hailee. Beautiful 21 year old Oscar nominated actress…and… Niall. Yet he still cheated on her and treated her like an inferior. 'Even on my tiptoes

I couldn't reach your ego.'#WrongDirection pic.twitter.com/VuHTHcqJAr — Postmodern Prince 🖤💚 Fan Account for HS (@rockstar_styles) January 1, 2020

now imagine wrong direction performance

– hailee on piano

– the lights

– just hailee, piano and her heart

#WrongDirection pic.twitter.com/kx8va69pEm — iza WRONG DIRECTION (@haileesteifneld) January 1, 2020

wrong direction is such a beautiful and meaningful song, i’m so proud of you @HaileeSteinfeld. 2020 is gonna be YOUR year! i love you 🖤 #WrongDirection pic.twitter.com/PpLkh6bU6Q — best of hailee | #WrongDirection (@archiveshailees) January 1, 2020

when niall did this, no one came for him. we supported him instead. do it for hailee too. be respectful. #WrongDirection https://t.co/pYYzEbAgTx — aly | wrong direction (@haizfact) December 31, 2019