Halsey And Evan Peters Have Moved In Together After Only 4 Months Of Dating
Halsey and Evan Peters are ready to take the next step ion their relationship, by moving in together.
The couple have only been dating for 4 motnhs and have decided to share a household, the source claimed that they are “both weird in the same ways.” The actor’s friends seem to approve of his new girlfriend as well, “Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo.”
Fans first caught wind of the couple on their what they think the couples first few date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita on September 21. This comes after Halsey’s split with singer Yungblud and Peters’ split with his longtime girlfriend Emma Roberts. The source said that Peters “took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.”
Anyways, were keeping our fingers crossed these two last a long long time!
