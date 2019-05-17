Halsey Embraces Brand New Era With Her Latest Single “Nightmare”

Halsey is certainly on the cusp of entering a brand new era with the release of a brand new single today.

Halsey made the very first announcement that a single would be on the way at a gig of hers in New York back on May 10th by unveiling a huge banner across the stage.

Later on, she confirmed the title on her Twitter and Instagram accounts after sending fans on a wild search for clues.

Los Angeles – Dallas – Chicago – Bay Area – New York City. I hid lyrics to NIGHTMARE in your cities. Let me know when you find them…. — h (@halsey) May 11, 2019

Few days ago, she’s posted about the new song again on Instagram with what appears to be the single’s album artwork and some lyrics of the caption; “c’mon little lady, give us a smile?”

While Halsey hasn’t released an album since 2017’s hopeless fountain kingdom, she’s been keeping busy with releases none the less. Her one-off single “Without Me” was released late last year, and ended up being her most successful song to date. On top of that, she also just linked up with K-pop megastars BTS for their track “Boy With Luv”.

Watch “Nightmare” here.