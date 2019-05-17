Connect with us
Halsey Embraces Brand New Era With Her Latest Single “Nightmare”

The Queen is back!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Halsey is certainly on the cusp of entering a brand new era with the release of a brand new single today.

Halsey made the very first announcement that a single would be on the way at a gig of hers in New York back on May 10th by unveiling a huge banner across the stage.

new single. NIGHTMARE. may 17th

Later on, she confirmed the title on her Twitter and Instagram accounts after sending fans on a wild search for clues.

Few days ago, she’s posted about the new song again on Instagram with what appears to be the single’s album artwork and some lyrics of the caption; “c’mon little lady, give us a smile?”

While Halsey hasn’t released an album since 2017’s hopeless fountain kingdom, she’s been keeping busy with releases none the less. Her one-off single “Without Me” was released late last year, and ended up being her most successful song to date. On top of that, she also just linked up with K-pop megastars BTS for their track “Boy With Luv”.

Watch “Nightmare” here.

