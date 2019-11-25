Connect with us

Halsey Receives Her First-Ever Award At The AMAs!

Her speech got us speechless!

Published

5 hours ago

on

It’s a special night for Halsey!

Halsey received her first-ever American Music Award today, bringing home the Favourite Song in the Pop/Rock genre award, for her hit song “Without Me.”

When the award was announced the singer was in complete shock. During her speech the singer expressed her surprise “Wow. Wow. Wow, wow, wow. Okay, wow…I wasn’t… okay, let me hold on. My brain.”She later gave a passionate speech…

Watch her speech below.

Her win at the AMAs comes after she was snubbed for the 2020 Grammys nominations, last week.

