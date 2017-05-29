 Harambe Remembered… #Harambeversary | Fly FM
29 May 2017
May 28th marked the one year anniversary of Harambe’s death. Remember? The Western lowland gorilla, who became famous worldwide after he was killed out of fear that he might harm the child, who fell into his cage.

It was a sensitive issue that raised questions whether animals should be kept in captivity and how animals should be treated.

However, Harambe, 17, was more than that. The public made sure to keep Harambe’s legacy alive by turning him into the biggest meme of the past year.

It started off with a genuine grief, as people mourned the loss of the gorilla – some claimed that Harambe was merely protecting the child.  There were animal rights groups picketing the zoo and people leaving tributes at shrines.

But he soon turned into a political symbol and a meme that is recognized worldwide by anyone with internet access.

While the Cincinnati Zoo isn’t planning to join the memorializing – or #Harambeversary, the rest of the world is!

