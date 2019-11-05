Connect with us

Entertainment

‘Harry Potter’ Universe’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Finally Starts Filming

Production was expected to start earlier this year but was pushed back after 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald fell short!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Related imageNewburyportpl.org

After pushing back filming dates on “Fantastic Beasts 3” for several months, Warner Bros. announced filming for the third chapter in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series will commence in spring of 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

FANTASTIC BEASTS Films

According to a report in Variety, Production was expected to start earlier this year but was pushed back after 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald fell short of expectations, ending its box office run with $650 million worldwide.

Advertisement

Related image

Harry Potter veteran and the director of both previous Fantastic Beasts films, David Yates will be returning to direct the third film as well.Jude Law portrays a young Albus Dumbledore, while Johnny Depp plays the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, and Dan Fogler. Jessica Williams, who briefly appeared as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,”

Image result for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment8 hours ago

‘Harry Potter’ Universe’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Finally Starts Filming

Production was expected to start earlier this year but was pushed back after 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald...
Music9 hours ago

Jonas Brothers Announce Christmas Song ‘Like It’s Christmas’

The JoBros are already in the holiday spirit!
Music11 hours ago

Selena Gomez Hits Her First No. 1 For ‘Lose You To Love Me’

Congratulations Selena!
Entertainment11 hours ago

Blackpink’s Jisoo And Jennie Loved M’sia’s Super Ring Soo Much, It’s Now Big In South Korea!

*runs to the snack aisle*
Entertainment12 hours ago

Zac Efron To Star As Wired Investigator In ‘King of the Jungle’ Movie!

Zac Efron in a jungle?! Sign me up!
Advertisement
Advertisement