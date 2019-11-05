‘Harry Potter’ Universe’s ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Finally Starts Filming

Newburyportpl.org

After pushing back filming dates on “Fantastic Beasts 3” for several months, Warner Bros. announced filming for the third chapter in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series will commence in spring of 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to a report in Variety, Production was expected to start earlier this year but was pushed back after 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald fell short of expectations, ending its box office run with $650 million worldwide.

Advertisement

Harry Potter veteran and the director of both previous Fantastic Beasts films, David Yates will be returning to direct the third film as well.Jude Law portrays a young Albus Dumbledore, while Johnny Depp plays the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, and Dan Fogler. Jessica Williams, who briefly appeared as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,”