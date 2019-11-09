Connect with us

Entertainment

Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Is Available to Rent On Airbnb

This is not a drill!!!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for Harry Potter’s Childhood HomeHer.ie

Attention fellow Hufflepuffs: The time has come to empty your bank account and/or raid Gringotts Wizarding Bank and fly to ye olde England, because you can legit rent Harry Potter’s childhood home.

Image result for Harry Potter’s Childhood Home

Before you get excited about spending a night in Harry’s cupboard under the stairs, don’t get it twisted: This isn’t the Dursley’s house. This is the home of James and Lily Potter, aka the place that Harry spent his infancy before He Who Must Not Be Named (Lord Voldemort) rolled in and ruined everything.

Advertisement

Related image

The real home is known as the De Vere House, and was a former five-star bed and breakfast before appearing on Airbnb. Spending a night will bring up to a $142, and for that price you’ll get “two four-poster bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms,” as well as a “private guest sitting room with log fire and courtyard garden.” On top of all that goodness you’ll enjoy a full English breakfast in the morning.

Image result for Harry Potter’s Childhood Home

The home itself is in the town of Lavenham, aka “Britain’s finest medieval village,” and honestly I’m not sure why you’re still reading this when you could be booking a flight and a stay. Goodbye!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Is Available to Rent On Airbnb

This is not a drill!!!
Entertainment23 hours ago

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Bradley Cooper Dating Rumours!

They fooled us all!
#NewMusicFlyday1 day ago

Billie Eilish Records New Live Acoustic Album

The live album will be out in December
Music1 day ago

Miley Cyrus And Dua Lipa Collaboration Potentially In The Pipeline

Please let this be true *fingers crossed*
#NewMusicFlyday1 day ago

Listen To The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, Yung Raja’s Latest Songs And Many More On #NMF

Here's to a good weekend!
Advertisement
Advertisement