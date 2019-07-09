Harry Styles And G-Eazy Are Both In The Running To Play Elvis Presley In New Biopic

G-Eazy has reportedly joined a number of other actors, including Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler, who have screen tested to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic.

Just one week after the One Direction singer made headlines as one of the top contenders for the role, TMZ reports the rapper is now also in talks to portray the King of Rock after meeting with several studio executives at Warner Bros. He also reportedly spent some time with the film’s director Baz Luhrmann in New York City last month.

Though G-Eazy was not one of the five big names mentioned on the list, sources say he pitched himself to prove he has what it takes to play the iconic singer. The 30-year-old also recently posted some Presley-esque photos of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Don’t be cruel, to a heart that’s true.” I do see him as Elvis to!

If G-Eazy lands the role, this would be his first-ever acting gig and even though he doesn’t have a lot of experience, this opportunity could definitely launch his movie career. Not many other details are known about the project, but production is expected to begin later this year and so far, Tom Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager, Tom Parker.