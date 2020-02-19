Entertainment
Harry Styles And Other Celebs Who Have Been Robbed
Styles was held at knifepoint!
Harry Styles was reportedly robbed and held at knife point in London on Valentine’s Day, 2020.
The mugger had pulled out a knife and demanded cash from the former One Direction star. Fortunately, Styles handled the situation by quickly handing over his money and was left unharmed. But that didn’t mean the encounter hadn’t “shaken” up the Adore You singer.
The news comes not long before he was set to perform at the 2020 Brit Awards. Style was nominated for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Fine Line.
Many other celebrities have been put in a scary position like Styles, here are a few big celebs who have been robbed and burglarised before too.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint by robbers at her Paris hotel room in 2016, in one of the most terrifying celebrity targeted heists. The thieves stole US$11 million worth of belongings, including her US$4 million diamond ring.
Drake
The rapper’s tour bus was targeted in 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was robbed around US$3 million worth of jewellery.
Nicki Minaj
In 2017, burglars broke into the rappers house and stole around US$200,000 worth of property. Since then she has upped the security at her Los Angeles mansion.
A$AP Rocky
The rappers home was broken into in May 2017, in which his sister was a victim and held at gunpoint. Though she was unharmed, the gang managed to steal $1.5 million worth of jewellery and other property.
Miley Cyrus
Miley’s home was not just robbed once, or twice but three times in 2013 and 2014 at her Los Angeles home. She lost $100,000 in personal property the first time, while the second and third happened in 2014, where both her and her brother’s property were stolen, including her bank card and a Maserati Quattroporte car.
