Connect with us

Entertainment

Harry Styles And Other Celebs Who Have Been Robbed

Styles was held at knifepoint!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Wikipedia

Harry Styles was reportedly robbed and held at knife point in London on Valentine’s Day, 2020.

The mugger had pulled out a knife and demanded cash from the former One Direction star. Fortunately, Styles handled the situation by quickly handing over his money and was left unharmed. But that didn’t mean the encounter hadn’t “shaken” up the Adore You singer.

The news comes not long before he was set to perform at the 2020 Brit Awards. Style was nominated for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Fine Line.

Many other celebrities have been put in a scary position like Styles, here are a few big celebs who have been robbed and burglarised before too.

 

Kim Kardashian

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint by robbers at her Paris hotel room in 2016, in one of the most terrifying celebrity targeted heists. The thieves  stole US$11 million worth of belongings, including her US$4 million diamond ring.

Drake

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The rapper’s tour bus was targeted in 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was robbed around US$3 million worth of jewellery.

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj

Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

In 2017, burglars broke into the rappers house and stole around US$200,000 worth of property. Since then she has upped the security at her Los Angeles mansion.

A$AP Rocky

Diego Donamaria/Getty Images

The rappers home was broken into in May 2017, in which his sister was a victim and held at gunpoint. Though she was unharmed, the gang managed to steal $1.5 million worth of jewellery and other property.

Miley Cyrus

Theo Wargo / Staff/Getty Images

Miley’s home was not just robbed once, or twice but three times in 2013 and 2014 at her Los Angeles home. She lost $100,000 in personal property the first time, while the second and third happened in  2014, where both her and her brother’s property were stolen, including her bank card and a Maserati Quattroporte car.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Social News56 mins ago

Malaysia Is The Only Country That Will Supply Halal Food For 2020’s Tokyo Olympics

Dishes such as nasi biryani and fried rice will be served at the event.
Entertainment2 hours ago

Harry Styles And Other Celebs Who Have Been Robbed

Styles was held at knifepoint!
Social News3 hours ago

This Video Proves That Tun M Has Better Dance Moves Than You

94, and not slowing down!
Entertainment5 hours ago

3 Malaysian Hijabis That Redefined Modest Fashion

Advertisement A number of hijabi fashionistas are now becoming household names in Malaysia, having been highlighted in top magazines, commercials,...
Entertainment5 hours ago

Love Lessons From Hit Korean Drama “Crash Landing On You”

Advertisement Advertisement So, in K-Drama news, ‘Crash Landing On You’ beat the all-time favourite drama, ‘Guardian The Lonely and Great...
Advertisement
Advertisement