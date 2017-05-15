Harry Styles Covers Kanye West

Well we definitely didn’t see that coming!

Harry Styles played at his first solo concert at Garage Club in London.

The last minute concert was only announced earlier in the day and only limited tickets were available.

For the show, the One Directioner chose to perform his own rendition of Kanye West’s ‘Ultralight Beam’ from his album Life of Pablo.

And it seems, the crowd were truly getting into it.

Harry Styles covering KANYE WEST at his first ever solo show! Ultralight Beam 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFvquupm85 — Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) May 13, 2017

Aside from dropping his studio album, 23 year old Styles will also be going on his first solo tour in September. The sold out concert begins from San Francisco and ends in Tokyo.

/ / SEE.YOU.SOON / / A post shared by @harrystyles on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Leading up to the album drop, Styles has made a stop in America to hype up the fans of his upcoming world tour.

This included his appearance on Saturday Night Live where he joined a sketch with Jimmy Fallon and Nile Rodgers.

It was said that he will be appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Can’t wait to see what he gets up to there!