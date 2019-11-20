Connect with us

Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’ Album Track List Is Out

A ‘Golden’ time to share the news

Harry Styles has revealed the track list for his forthcoming album ‘Fine Line’, just days after he debuted the second single “Watermelon Sugar” from the album during his performance on Saturday Night Live.

Last month, the former One Direction member dropped his first single “Lights Up” along with a music video.

Earlier today, Styles took to Instagram to share the complete list, “FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13.”

The “Sign Of The Times’ star has kept mum on what to expect on his upcoming music, but we’re not complaining! He’s saying a lot more compared to his usual silence.

Can’t wait til album comes out!

 

 

Source: Enews!

