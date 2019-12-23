Connect with us
Harry Styles “Fine Line”Album Lands #1 On Billboard Chart

This marks his third-biggest debut of 2019!

7 hours ago

Photo via Instagram

Ending the year with a bang!

Harry Styles’ sophomore album “Fine Line” made it’s no.1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart today( 23 Dec 2019).

The album, which was released on Dec. 13 earned 478,000 units  in the U.S. in total and 393,000 units for the full album sales.

In 2017, the star’s self-titled 2017 debut album also landed at no. 1 when it first released, landing 230,000 equivalent album units.

According to Billboard, Fine Line’s chart performance marks the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years, pushing aside Justin Bieber’s Purpose album in 2015,  and the third biggest opening week overall in 2019.

The album also scores the largest sales week for an album by a solo U.K. male artist in 27 years, since Eric Clapton’s Unplugged 1992 album.

