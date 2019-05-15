Connect with us
Harry Styles Hints That He’s Working on New Music!

HS2 is coming!

Published

1 day ago

on

Harry Styles is getting ready to release some new music and fans are eagerly waiting for his second album. After his first solo album reached number one on the Billboard charts, fans have been hoping to hear some new tracks from the former One Directioner.

The 25-year-old singer got fans’ hopes up for new music with a tweet celebrating the second anniversary of his self-titled debut solo album, Harry Styles on Sunday (May 12).

The tweet’s hashtag is what really grabbed fans’ attention, however. Harry ended the message with “#HS2Year.”

While the hashtag could refer to the two-year anniversary of his first album, it could also be read another way – as in this is the year of HS2, aka Harry’s second solo album.

Not just that, Harry already seems to have a producer for his new album and single and it seems to be none other than Mark Ronson. Mark shared a photo of himself that was taken by Harry in the studio and it looks like they two of them were hard at work.

Back in November 2018, Harry had also told Timotheé Chalamet that he was working on some new stuff in a new interview with i-D Magazine.

“I’m making my second album right now, so I’m going to do that, read a lot, and see what happens.”

Image result for harry styles met gala

However, having been busy co-hosting the Met Gala and modelling for Gucci, we don’t think he’s had a whole lot of time on his hands, but we still aren’t 100% certain this wasn’t Mr. Styles’s way of subtly hinting he’s got a second album on the way, fingers crossed.

Harry Styles Hints That He's Working on New Music!

