Harry Styles In Talks To Play Prince Eric In Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

Harry styles is said to be in talks to play the iconic role of Prince Eric in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The “Sign of the Times” singer’s possible casting comes weeks after he was in the running to play Elvis Presley biopic, which is set to be directed by Baz Luhrmann. However, earlier this week it was announced that the singer didn’t get the role, but went to actor Austin Butler instead.

If (fingers crossed) the 25-year-old British star is chosen to cast as the Disney character, he will be starring along R&B singer Halle Bailey, who is set to take the role of Ariel.

More updates will be given in the following weeks as the studio’s press release has said that “additional announcements regarding The Little Mermaid are expected in the coming weeks.”

So hold your fins!