Harry Styles New Album, ‘Fine Line,’ Drops In December

Just one more month!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Getty Images

Harry Styles’ anticipated second solo album “Fine Line” will be released on Friday, Dec. 13.

The former One Direction star made the reveal on his Instagram account today, with a direct message “FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13.” The singer is also set to appear as both the host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 16.

Last month, Styles dropped his latest single, “Lights Up,” after dropping a series of hints around London and New York with mysterious posters that captioned “DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?”

Though Styles name was not mentioned, the billboards included the phrase “TPWK,” an abbreviation to Styles’ tour merchandise wording “treat people with kindness,” leaving quite the tease to fans.

