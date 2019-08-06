Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way

Via much.com

Harry Styles is coming out with new music much sooner than we thought.

The 25 –year-old singer shows off some skin with his unbuttoned shirt as he was spotted on the set of his forthcoming music video on Sunday,August 4, in Cancun, Mexico.

@Harry_Styles

However, Styles has yet to announce new music. The singer has not release any new music since over two years ago, the last being“Sign of the Times.” But with the new photos released, we should expect an official announcement soon.

Can’t wait for the new music video!