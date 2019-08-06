Connect with us

Music

Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way

Almost ready…

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for harry styles

Via much.com

Harry Styles is coming out with new music much sooner than we thought.

The 25 –year-old singer shows off some skin with his unbuttoned shirt as he was spotted on the set of his forthcoming music video on Sunday,August 4, in Cancun, Mexico.

However, Styles has yet to announce new music. The singer has not release any new music since over two years ago, the last being“Sign of the Times.” But with the new photos released, we should expect an official announcement soon.

Can’t wait for the new music video!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

Best TV Shows of 2019 So Far

Don't miss these series!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer

Click to watch the trailer!
Music8 hours ago

Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way

Almost ready...
Entertainment9 hours ago

Woman Fix Punch Card Machine At Home To Make Sure Her Husband Returns Every Night

You think you got it bad? Think again!
Music10 hours ago

Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez

Women work better together
Advertisement
Advertisement