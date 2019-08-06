Music
Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way
Almost ready…
Via much.com
Harry Styles is coming out with new music much sooner than we thought.
The 25 –year-old singer shows off some skin with his unbuttoned shirt as he was spotted on the set of his forthcoming music video on Sunday,August 4, in Cancun, Mexico.
i want ur whole outfit + a hug pretty please @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/Q4igPPqduQ
— m (@tpwlouis) August 5, 2019
However, Styles has yet to announce new music. The singer has not release any new music since over two years ago, the last being“Sign of the Times.” But with the new photos released, we should expect an official announcement soon.
Can’t wait for the new music video!
Recent Posts
Best TV Shows of 2019 So Far
Don't miss these series!
Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer
Click to watch the trailer!
Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way
Almost ready...
Woman Fix Punch Card Machine At Home To Make Sure Her Husband Returns Every Night
You think you got it bad? Think again!
Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez
Women work better together