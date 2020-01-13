Music
Harry Styles Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out To One Direction Songs
He also revealed a whole lot of secrets!
Seventeen Magazine
Harry Styles cant get over One Direction!
J-14
While appearing as a guest on the Ellen Show, Harry Played the secret spilling game of “Burning Questions”, where he was put in the hot seat and asked a series of juicy questions. Ellen grilled the singer on his guilty pleasures and after thinking on it for a few seconds, he admitted that he still loves “working out to One Direction.”
PopCrush
Unfortunately he didn’t reveal his playlist, were keeping our fingers crossed that he does though. Harry also revealed some super personal details about his love life, like that eyes, smile, and character are his favorite things about a woman. He also shared that his first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston.
CapitalFM
Watch the hilarious video down below:
Recent Posts
Harry Styles Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out To One Direction Songs
He also revealed a whole lot of secrets!
Have Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Rekindled Their Relationship?
Just in time for Valentines!
KL Housewife Who Made RM18K Playing PUBG Gets Frequently Told To “Go Back To The Kitchen”
By Says - Sadho Ram
This Man’s Search For A Wife Has Him Advertising Himself With Public Banners In Terengganu
By SAYS Sadho Ram
The “Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Has Paused Filming To Go Into A “Different Direction”
This is not what dreams are made of!