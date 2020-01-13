Harry Styles Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out To One Direction Songs

Seventeen Magazine

Harry Styles cant get over One Direction!

J-14

While appearing as a guest on the Ellen Show, Harry Played the secret spilling game of “Burning Questions”, where he was put in the hot seat and asked a series of juicy questions. Ellen grilled the singer on his guilty pleasures and after thinking on it for a few seconds, he admitted that he still loves “working out to One Direction.”

PopCrush

Unfortunately he didn’t reveal his playlist, were keeping our fingers crossed that he does though. Harry also revealed some super personal details about his love life, like that eyes, smile, and character are his favorite things about a woman. He also shared that his first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston.

CapitalFM

Watch the hilarious video down below: