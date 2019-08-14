Harry Styles Turns Down Role Of Prince Eric In Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’

Via Zerchoo

One direction singer, Harry Styles, has turned down an offer to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Source close to the project said “While Styles is a fan of the project he has respectfully declined the offer.”

On Tuesday, two big movie theatre chains (AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas) from the U.S, tweeted that Styles had been cast in the role. But both later deleted the tweets, after appearing inaccurate.

Just last month, it was revealed that the “Signs of the Times” singer was in talks to play in the Disney film. Styles was to play alongside actress and singer Halle Bailey, who has confirmed to take on the role as Ariel.