Entertainment
Harry Styles Turns Down Role Of Prince Eric In Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’
Guess we won’t be seeing him in Ariel’s world
Via Zerchoo
One direction singer, Harry Styles, has turned down an offer to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’
Source close to the project said “While Styles is a fan of the project he has respectfully declined the offer.”
On Tuesday, two big movie theatre chains (AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas) from the U.S, tweeted that Styles had been cast in the role. But both later deleted the tweets, after appearing inaccurate.
Via Hollywood Reporter
Just last month, it was revealed that the “Signs of the Times” singer was in talks to play in the Disney film. Styles was to play alongside actress and singer Halle Bailey, who has confirmed to take on the role as Ariel.
Recent Posts
Watch Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding Fall In Love In Last Christmas Trailer!
And they get pooped on by a bird!
Alessia Cara Was Really ‘Rooting For You’ In Bold New Single
Hear the song inside!
Watch Emma Watson In The First ‘Little Women’ Trailer’
The film is set to be released on Christmas Day.
Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream Co Star Accuses Her For Sexual Misconduct
She did what?!
Here’s To All The Good Memories Of Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus
RIP #couplegoals