Harry Styles Will Be Headlining The Pre-Super Bowl Show In Miami

Let the Super Bowl season begin!

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Helene Pambrun)

Pepsi announced on Thursday (Jan. 16) Harry Styles will be headlining the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party.

The 25 year-old along with DJ Mark Ronson will perform at the Meridian Island in Miami on the Friday (Jan. 31) before the big game.

“I’m excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year. I hear they’re amazing and I’m looking forward to it. See you in Miami,” the singer said in a statement.

Meanwhile Demi Lovato is set to take the stage at the 2020 Super Bowl on February 2. to sing the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will also be headlining the halftime show.

