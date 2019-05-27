Connect with us
alt_img>

Interviews

Malaysians donated RM24K so Harvinth Skin could buy shoes?? #OurShoe

Inspired by gaming streamers, the YouTuber received criticism for requesting donations to afford the shoe.
He shares the full story in an exclusive interview with Fly’s AM Mayhem.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Malaysian YouTuber & influencer Harvinth Skin has found himself in the center of yet another social media storm for crowd-sourcing donations just so he could afford to a pair of Nike Yeezy 2 that costs RM 24,000.

On 24th May, the influencer had posted to his 136,000 followers on Instagram requesting for donations of RM1 from each of them in order to afford the shoes.

In an exclusive phone interview with Fly’s AM Mayhem Monday morning, Harvinth broke down the full story behind #OurShoe.

“I’ve always had this idea of each person giving my RM1, then I would get more than RM100,000 if each of my followers donated because that is what all the international gaming streamers would do. “


Harvinth’s actions quickly gained a lot of traction online – by many Malaysians who accused him of misusing his influence for personal gain, and such large amounts of money should be channelled to the needy instead.

Harvinth added, “My intentions were pure and my fans who donated to me they wanted to donate to me. What is the wrong in it?”

Some Malaysians do agree with him that donations are a private matter, and the donor has the right to pick who they chose to donate to.


Harvinth then released a video last night on YouTube, documenting his journey from Friday which ends with him using the RM1500 he collected to purchase 30 sets of shoes for orphans instead.

Do you agree with his actions? Listen to the full interview below:

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Interviews6 hours ago

Malaysians donated RM24K so Harvinth Skin could buy shoes?? #OurShoe

Inspired by gaming streamers, the YouTuber received criticism for requesting donations to afford the shoe. He shares the full story...
Entertainment10 hours ago

The Best Of The Best 2019 Hari Raya Ads

Selamat Hari Raya!
Music13 hours ago

Justin Bieber Donates $500 To Homeless Man

Bieber made their day for sure!
Entertainment16 hours ago

Woman Loses 10 Years Of Memory When She Forced Herself To Poop

Don't push too hard now
Entertainment3 days ago

Man Gets Slapped 52 Times By girlfriend, Because He Didn’t Buy Her A New Phone

Taking abuse is never the answer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement