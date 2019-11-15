#NewMusicFlyday
Have You Heard the Lastest Songs Out this Week? Get It Here On #NMF
Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Khalid and many more are all on the list!
Taylor Swift just dropped her latest song for CATS soundtrack “Beautiful Ghost”, while Camila Cabello is “Living Proof” that she can continuously surprise us with her awesome music.
Here’s all the amazing songs out this week.
Taylor Swift – ‘Beautiful Ghosts’
Camila cabello – Living Proof
Lauv & LANY – Mean It
Khalid – Up All Night
Marshmello x YUNGBLUD x blackbear – Tongue Tied
True Damage – GIANTS (ft. Becky G, Keke Palmer, SOYEON, DUCKWRTH, Thutmose) | League of Legends
