Have You Heard the Lastest Songs Out this Week? Get It Here On #NMF

Taylor Swift just dropped her latest song for CATS soundtrack “Beautiful Ghost”, while Camila Cabello is “Living Proof” that she can continuously surprise us with her awesome music.

Here’s all the amazing songs out this week.

Taylor Swift – ‘Beautiful Ghosts’

Camila cabello – Living Proof

Lauv & LANY – Mean It

Khalid – Up All Night

Marshmello x YUNGBLUD x blackbear – Tongue Tied

True Damage – GIANTS (ft. Becky G, Keke Palmer, SOYEON, DUCKWRTH, Thutmose) | League of Legends