Have Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Rekindled Their Relationship?

Some love can never break! And that seems so, as Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are seen, once again, back together.

The singer and supermodel who officially broke up in 2018, reconciled last month and were spotted celebrating his 27th birthday on Friday night at an Italian restaurant, il Buco, in New York City. Gigi’s family were also in attendance to celebrate including Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend Dua Lipa.

During the holidays, in December (2019), fans had speculated that the two were ON again in their relationship, after the 24 year-old shared an Instagram Story of her cooking session that featured a chicken curry pasta salad recipe from Zayn’s mom.

Timeline of Zayn and Gigi’s Relationship

November 2015: L.O.V.E began

Gigi and Zayn were spotted holding hands while leaving Justin Bieber’s American Music Awards after-party. Though at the time no relationship stats was confirmed.

January 2016: It’s official where there’s a music video.

No more hiding, the two made their relationship publicly official to the world, as Gigi stars in the Zayn’s debut single for “Pillowtalk” MV.

May 2016: All partnered up at the Met Gala

Zayn and Gigi came onto the red carpet all dressed in robotic outfits for the “Manus x Machina” theme.

November 2016: Zayn gushed over Gigi and explains how they met

In and ES Magazine the singer explained that he and Gigi met at a Victoria’s Secret party and later took her on a date at a restaurant called Gemma in NYC. “She’s a very intelligent woman,”he said. “She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way. She’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.”

February 2017: Valentine’s day kiss

Gigi shares an adorable Valentine’s Day selfie with the singer.

September 2017: Hugs for life

Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid, captured a sweet moment of the couple hugging, with the caption “Summer Loving……. #Family”.

October 2017: All dressed up!

The duo wears coordinating Spider-Man Halloween costumes.

March 2018: The couple called it quits

Zayn and Gigi publicly announces their break up to fans on social media.

April 2018: back together

The exes were spotted kissing in New York City, giving hope to Zigi fans that the two have reconciled.

January 2019: Separate ways

The two once again called it quits and decided to go separate ways and focus on each other’s career.