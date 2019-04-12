Hear Avicii’s First Track After Death ‘SOS’ Featuring Aloe Blacc

The legend lives on. Avicci and Aloe Black have reunited on the new song “SOS,” the first offering from the late EDM extraordinaire, producer’s posthumous album, Tim, out June 6th. The song was accompanied by a music video featuring words of praises and over pouring love and support from his dear fans for the artist born Tim Bergling.

The track boasts a lithe pop groove made out of synths that twist and tumble atop a beat of crisp drums. Though the song features a quintessential EDM but there’s something touching, an underline of affection and understated about its apex as Blacc sings, “I can feel your touch picking me up from the underground/And I don’t need my drugs, we could be more than just part time lovers.” Truly sent goose bumps up my arms and legs. It’s tricky to release a song from an artist as great as the late Avicci was, but a great job is honourably given to people behind this great song.

“I feel like ‘SOS’ was a song that was probably ahead of its time for when he wrote it,” Blacc said of the song in a statement. “He wrote these lyrics obviously about some of his battles and I think it’s a really important topic to approach and to share, especially with his visibility and his access to ears and hearts. To give people the words to be able to say ’I need help.”

In a recent New York Times piece, Avicii’s team said the songs that will appear on Tim were “75 to 80 percent done” when the producer/EDM DJ passed away by suicide in Muscat, Oman last April. A variety of Avicii collaborators helped finish the album, including Albin Nedler and Kristoffer Fogelmark, who worked on “SOS.”

“He had a completely different way of playing piano and keyboard,” Nedler said in a statement. “As a result his fingers would sometimes strike an unusual key, which added to his unique sound. Tim’s fingerprints are literally across the entirety of ‘SOS.’”

Avicii is an artist that not only proven to create major hits in music but also beacon of light to his family and friends and especially to his fans. Late last month, Bergling’s family announced the establishment of the Tim Bergling Foundation, which “will initially focus on supporting people and organizations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention,” the brief announcement reads, noting that it will also be active in climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species. Proceeds from the album will go to the foundation.

“Tim wanted to make a difference,” the statement concludes. “Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit.”