Entertainment

Hear Beyonce Voice Nala For The First Time Ever In Lion King’s New Teaser

In The Jungle The Mighty Jungle The Lion Sleeps Tonight!

1 day ago

“Simba, you have to take your place, as king.”

Disney has released yet anaother teaser of their much awaited film The Lion King Jon Favreau’s CGI-live-action remake of the beloved film, set for release on July 19. In the new teaser, we hear superstar Beyoncé voicing the role of Nala for the very first time, telling Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) that he needs to take his place as king.

Image result for lion king nala

The stunning visuals paired with Beyonce’s voice, can we ask for anything better I think not! The 30-second teaser ends with a hilarious bit from Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) announcing their arrival. We can already tell the movie will bring slots of laughter and tears like it it the first time 25 years ago in 1994.

Image result for lion king nala

“Calm down, we’re here,” the duo announces. “The backup has arrived.”

The highly-anticipated film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as the voice of Scar and James Earl Jones as the voice of Mufasa.

Watch the new teaser trailer above! The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.

Related image

