Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Henry Cavill Is The ‘Witcher’ In New TV Show

Cavill is made to be the ‘Witcher’

Published

15 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Illustration for article titled Geralt Is Still The Least Cool-Looking Part Of The Netflix Witcher Show

Via Netflix

Netflix has revealed the first shots of their upcoming TV Show the ‘Witcher’ and it includes Superman, Henry Cavill.

The released images also includes of Yennefer, starring Anya Cholatra, and Ciri, Freya Allan.

The upcoming live-action adaptation of The Witcher is from a popular fantasy book series and a video game franchise, that is currently in the works by the company.

Check out the cast in the ‘Witcher’;

witcher-series-images-ciri

Via Netflix

Advertisement

 

witcher-series-image-yennefer

Via Netflix

The Witcher

Via Netflix

The Witcher

Via Netflix

The Witcher

Via Netflix

No release date has been revealed yet, but Netflix will be sharing more details on the series at the San Diego Comic Con on July 19. So there could be a chances of them dropping a release date soon.

Do you think Cavill is fit for this role? Let us know what you think!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment15 hours ago

Henry Cavill Is The ‘Witcher’ In New TV Show

Cavill is made to be the 'Witcher'
Entertainment18 hours ago

The Reactions To Stranger Things Season 3 Are Filled With Epic Predictions

Stranger Things Season 3 out July 4th!
Entertainment23 hours ago

Watch: Jumanji 3 First Official Trailer Is Out

The movie hits theaters December 13
Music2 days ago

BTS Shut Malaysian Preacher For Calling Band ‘Demon’

Do not mess with BTS because the ARMY will have their backs!
Music2 days ago

Justin Bieber Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Letter’ About His Manager Scooter Braun

Who's team are you on!? Team Scooter and Justin or Team Taylor?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement