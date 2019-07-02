Entertainment
Henry Cavill Is The ‘Witcher’ In New TV Show
Cavill is made to be the ‘Witcher’
Via Netflix
Netflix has revealed the first shots of their upcoming TV Show the ‘Witcher’ and it includes Superman, Henry Cavill.
The released images also includes of Yennefer, starring Anya Cholatra, and Ciri, Freya Allan.
The upcoming live-action adaptation of The Witcher is from a popular fantasy book series and a video game franchise, that is currently in the works by the company.
Check out the cast in the ‘Witcher’;
Via Netflix
Via Netflix
Via Netflix
Via Netflix
Via Netflix
No release date has been revealed yet, but Netflix will be sharing more details on the series at the San Diego Comic Con on July 19. So there could be a chances of them dropping a release date soon.
Do you think Cavill is fit for this role? Let us know what you think!
Recent Posts
Henry Cavill Is The ‘Witcher’ In New TV Show
Cavill is made to be the 'Witcher'
The Reactions To Stranger Things Season 3 Are Filled With Epic Predictions
Stranger Things Season 3 out July 4th!
Watch: Jumanji 3 First Official Trailer Is Out
The movie hits theaters December 13
BTS Shut Malaysian Preacher For Calling Band ‘Demon’
Do not mess with BTS because the ARMY will have their backs!
Justin Bieber Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Letter’ About His Manager Scooter Braun
Who's team are you on!? Team Scooter and Justin or Team Taylor?