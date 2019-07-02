Henry Cavill Is The ‘Witcher’ In New TV Show

Via Netflix

Netflix has revealed the first shots of their upcoming TV Show the ‘Witcher’ and it includes Superman, Henry Cavill.

The released images also includes of Yennefer, starring Anya Cholatra, and Ciri, Freya Allan.

The upcoming live-action adaptation of The Witcher is from a popular fantasy book series and a video game franchise, that is currently in the works by the company.

Check out the cast in the ‘Witcher’;

Via Netflix

No release date has been revealed yet, but Netflix will be sharing more details on the series at the San Diego Comic Con on July 19. So there could be a chances of them dropping a release date soon.

Do you think Cavill is fit for this role? Let us know what you think!