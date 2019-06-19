Connect with us
Henry Golding Launches His Own Production House

Keep up the good work!

Published

18 hours ago

on

Henry Golding may have only been on the Hollywood screens less than a year ago, but the “Crazy Rich Asians” star has now launched his own production company, Long House Productions, in partnership with China’s Starlight Cultural Entertainment Group.

The 32-year-old actor, will make his first feature under the Long House banner for ‘The Inheritance,’ an action-adventure film written by writer Alistair Hudson. The film is based on an original story idea by Golding and Hudson.

Golding is also set to star in the action-thriller “Harrington’s Greatest Hits”, which will be directed by James Strong.

The British-Malaysian actor recently co-starred in the movie “A Simple Favor” alongside Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and his next role will stars opposite Emilia Clarke in a holiday-themed rom-com “Last Christmas”.

It doesn’t stop there, Golding has also wrapped “The Gentlemen” for Guy Ritchie‘s next film.

Keep up the good work Henry Golding! We Malaysians will continue to support you.

