Henry Golding Set to Star Alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in ‘A Simple Flavor’

\

The Hollywood Reporter

Oh yes! Henry Golding is set to star in another Hollywood gig in Lionsgate’s ‘A Simple Flavor’, alongside Hollywood superstars, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Comingsoon.net

Directed by Ghostbusters Paul Feig, the story follows mommy blogger, Stephanie (played Kendrick), who attempts to discover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (played by Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband, Sean (played by Golding).

LionsgateTH

Filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge, this thriller film, is set to begin shooting in August 14th in Toronto.

Wow… From Crazy Rich Asians to A Simple Flavor, Henry Golding is sure marking his name in Hollywood.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter