Henry Golding Went On The Ellen Show And Mentions Malaysia More Than Once!

Proud moment for Malaysians!

Our fellow Malaysian hottie, Henry Golding was interviewed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Discovery Channel Asia host turned Hollywood star and co-star Constance Wu, was interviewed on the show for an upcoming film of the “Crazy Rich Asians”.

In the interview, the 31 year old actor seemed relaxed and totally ready to take on the Hollywood life.

One awesome part of the interview, was when Henry got asked where he’s originally from, the actor was quick to reply ” I’m Iban, I’m half Malaysian, half British, my mom is from east Malaysia of Sarawak”

Can it get any better than this?!

We’ve got the full video right here, and Henry Golding is as cute as ever!

And here’s a hilarious scene of Henry in a huge men’s underwear, grabbing cash!

We’re so proud of you Henry Golding, and can’t wait to watch it!