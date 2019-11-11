Connect with us

Henry Golding teaches Emilia Clarke Malaysian Words

Guibo’s Last Christmas chat with Henry Golding & Emilia Clarke.

Guibo speaks to Henry Golding or Emilia Clark in New York as they give us an inside look at upcoming movie Last Christmas.And Henry Golding teaches Emilia Clarke some Malaysian Words with Guibo

