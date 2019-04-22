Here Are All The Hints Taylor Swift Has Dropped About Her New Album

The “Delicate” singer has been teasing fans all week by posting teeny, tiny clues about what fans believe is her upcoming album, TS7. As of right now, we’re still not a hundred percent sure she’s going to release new music next Friday, but a new album seems like the granted answer. After all, she did something similar when she dropped Reputation in 2017, remember? But now, instead of snakes, Swift’s posts are magical and feature bright pastel colours.

We won’t really know exactly what the pop sensation is up to until April 26! But in the meantime let’s put on our detective skills and take a look at all the clues she’s teased so far.

A HEART-SHAPED DIAMOND RING

The mystery and countdown all begun with his image of a heart-shaped diamond ring and the caption “4.26.”

MORE RINGS AND WHAT APPEARS TO BE A PINK GOWN

She posted a photo that sees her wearing a satin, yellow blazer, as well as a bunch of other pretty rings. Soon after,Taylor also shared a close-up shot of a pink gown which immediately sparked some wild speculation that instead of a new album, she’s going to announce her wedding to boyfriend Joe Alwyn. What do you think?

HER CATS, MEREDETH AND OLIVIA

I mean, look at them. How could they not be included?

A BLUE HEART

She posted a second heart photo, which had her Swifties thinking her album will definitely be about her relationship with Alwyn.

A BLUE VINTAGE BIKE

A SEQUINED PINK DRESS

Those are just a few clues that Swift has dropped in plain sight, but there are a ton of other fan theories going around, too—and some of them make so much sense. If you have any, let us know in the comments below!