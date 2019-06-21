Connect with us
Here Are The New Music Of This Week From The Jonas Brothers, Nicki Minaj And More!

Check the Music Videos inside!

Published

12 hours ago

on

These are hottest songs from Nicki Minaj, Jonas Brothers and more released this week, that you should definitely check out! Also our very own Ili has released a single (finalyyy) and we have to say it was nothing more than perfect! Taking you back to your first love and the ups and downs that it comes with. Very relatable am i right?

Check the list down below:

Ili Ruzanna – I Don’t Mind

Sebastian Yatra/ Jonas Brother/ Daddy Yankee/ Natti Natasha – Runaway

Zara Larsson – All The Time

Nicki Minaj – Megatron

Marshmello /Kane Brown – One thing right

Stormzy – Crown

Austin Mahone – Dancing with no body

88 Keys/ Mac Miller/Sia – That’s Life

Major Lazer/ Anitta – Make It Hot

Andreah – Focus

Red Velvet 레드벨벳 ‘짐살라빔 – Zimzalabim

Ali Gatie – It’s You

