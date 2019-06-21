#NewMusicFlyday
Here Are The New Music Of This Week From The Jonas Brothers, Nicki Minaj And More!
Check the Music Videos inside!
These are hottest songs from Nicki Minaj, Jonas Brothers and more released this week, that you should definitely check out! Also our very own Ili has released a single (finalyyy) and we have to say it was nothing more than perfect! Taking you back to your first love and the ups and downs that it comes with. Very relatable am i right?
Check the list down below:
Ili Ruzanna – I Don’t Mind
Sebastian Yatra/ Jonas Brother/ Daddy Yankee/ Natti Natasha – Runaway
Zara Larsson – All The Time
Nicki Minaj – Megatron
Marshmello /Kane Brown – One thing right
Stormzy – Crown
Austin Mahone – Dancing with no body
88 Keys/ Mac Miller/Sia – That’s Life
Major Lazer/ Anitta – Make It Hot
Andreah – Focus
Red Velvet 레드벨벳 ‘짐살라빔 – Zimzalabim
Ali Gatie – It’s You
