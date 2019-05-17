Here Are The New Music Releases This Week From Your Favourite Artists

This week’s #NewMusicFlyday sees a number of anticipated new singles and album releases. Check out our listings of new singles and albums.

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

DJ Khaled released his long-teased new album “Father of Asahd”, and as expected, the new album is packed with huge name features. JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, SZA, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Future, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Chance, Big Sean, J Balvin, and many others are set to appear on the album. It also includes “Higher,” which features the late Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

Why Don’t We – Unbelievable

The fifth installation of “Why Don’t We” monthly release project in 2019, “Unbelievable” was announced only hours before its release. Lyrically, the track divulges the disbelief of a boy whose crush reciprocated his feelings, doubting the reality, even though she’s “waking up in his bed.”

OneRepublic – Rescue Me

The band joins the New Music Flyday line-up with “Rescue Me” and it ranks as one of their catchiest songs to date. Prior to this, Ryan Tedder and co served up a graphic teaser for their first new music, which features eerie music and sees a boy stood in front of a giant waterfall and captioned “Rescue Me 5.17.19.”

Advertisement

Carly Rae Jepsen – Dedicated

Canadian pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen has finally released her 4th studio album, “Dedicated.” Her new album navigates those strange, reaffirming moments in between love and loss. Across 13 tracks, Carly takes fans through every phase of a relationship.

Madison Beer – Dear Society

“Dear Society” is the lead single off of Madison Beer’s debut studio album. The single has been teased in interviews and a snippet which was posted to her Instagram on April 17, 2019 simply with the caption “may”. Madison has said the song is about social media and how our society perceives and is perceived.

Charli XCX – Blame It On Your Love ft Lizzo

“Blame It on Your Love” is the outcome, a divine experiment and a pop nerd’s dream come to life — featuring two of the genre’s most beloved. It’s a reworked version of “Track 10,” the beloved closing song on her most recent full-length project, 2017’s Pop 2.