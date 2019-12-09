Entertainment
Here’s 10 Best Movies Of The Decade
It’s a throwback to the past!
It’s time to look back on all the best films that’s been released in the past decade! With the help of IMDb to keep this list legit – Here’s a compilation of all the highest ranked movies from 2010 until today.
2010: Inception
Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe
2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon
2012:The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Stars: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd
2013: Her
Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara
2014: Whiplash
Stars: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist, Paul Reiser
2015: Inside Out
Stars: Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling
2016: Your Name.
Stars: Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryô Narita, Aoi Yûki
2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Stars: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel
2019: Avengers: Infinity War
Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
2020: Joker (own pick, as of now)
Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy
