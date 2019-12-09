Connect with us

Here’s 10 Best Movies Of The Decade

It’s a throwback to the past!

5 hours ago

Warner Bros. & Marvel Studios

It’s time to look back on all the best films that’s been released in the past decade! With the help of IMDb to keep this list legit – Here’s a compilation of all the highest ranked movies from 2010 until today.

2010:  Inception

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe

2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon

2012:The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Stars: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd

2013: Her

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara

2014: Whiplash

Stars: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist, Paul Reiser

2015: Inside Out

Stars: Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling

2016: Your Name.

Stars: Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryô Narita, Aoi Yûki

2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Stars: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel

2019: Avengers: Infinity War

Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans

2020: Joker (own pick, as of now)

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy

