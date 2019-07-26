Connect with us

#NewMusicFlyday

Here’s A List Of New Songs For This Weeks #NMF

Wait, its Friday already???

That means it’s #NMF, and we’ve got you covered with the latest music out this week from international and regional artists, to layan through the weekend.

The songs released this week are the Travis Scott “WAKE UP “  (which also includes a music video), Chainsmokers “Takeaway” (includes MV),” Alan Walker “Live Fast,” Alessia Cara “Ready,”  RHCF “YAO,”and Rich Brian “100 degrees.” Also, not forgetting Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” remix featuring BTS member RM “Seoul Town Road.” 

Check out the songs here.

Travis Scott “WAKE UP”

Via YouTube

Chainsmokers “Takeaway” ft. Lennon Stella

Via YouTube

Alan Walker “Live Fast”

Via YouTube

Alessia Cara “Ready

Via YouTube

RHCF “YAO”

Via YouTube

Rich Brian “100 degrees.”

Via YouTube

Seoul Town Road (Old Town Road Remix) feat. RM of BTS

Via YouTube

Which of the songs do you enjoy most? Lets us know!

