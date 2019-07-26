#NewMusicFlyday
Here’s A List Of New Songs For This Weeks #NMF
Wait, its Friday already???
That means it’s #NMF, and we’ve got you covered with the latest music out this week from international and regional artists, to layan through the weekend.
The songs released this week are the Travis Scott “WAKE UP “ (which also includes a music video), Chainsmokers “Takeaway” (includes MV),” Alan Walker “Live Fast,” Alessia Cara “Ready,” RHCF “YAO,”and Rich Brian “100 degrees.” Also, not forgetting Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” remix featuring BTS member RM “Seoul Town Road.”
Check out the songs here.
Travis Scott “WAKE UP”
Via YouTube
Chainsmokers “Takeaway” ft. Lennon Stella
Via YouTube
Alan Walker “Live Fast”
Via YouTube
Alessia Cara “Ready”
Via YouTube
RHCF “YAO”
Via YouTube
Rich Brian “100 degrees.”
Via YouTube
Seoul Town Road (Old Town Road Remix) feat. RM of BTS
Via YouTube
Which of the songs do you enjoy most? Lets us know!
