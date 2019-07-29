Here’s A List Of Tom Holland Movies You Can Binge If You’ve Seen “Spider-Man” A Trillion Times

Even if you’ve recently discovered the talent that is Tom Holland, Tom’s career in acting started way before he was cast as Spider-Man. Actually quite the contrary his career started when he was a little kid, staring in musicals but eventually his talent helped him land a ton of movie roles, including his six-picture deal with Marvel Studios.

So if you’ve already seen Spider-Man: Far From Home and need something to take up your time until you can see his face again, here’s a list of other movies Tom has starred in.

The Impossible

The movie was based on a true story about a woman who nearly died during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. In the film, Tom plays Lucas Bennett, the oldest son from a family who tries to survive an intense natural disaster.

In the Heart of the Sea

The sinking of an American whaling ship called the Essex in 1820.The real-life event is actually what inspired the book Moby Dick. In the movie, Tom plays the ship’s cabin boy.

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War marked Tom’s first appearance as Marvel’s new Spider-Man. In the movie, Spider-Man sides with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

Advertisement

Edge of Winter

In Edge of Winter, Tom plays Bradley Baker, a boy with a father who’s recently divorced. The father’s angry behavior controls him as he lives in a cabin in the wilderness with his two sons.

The Lost City of Z

Percy was sent to Brazil to find a supposed lost city inside the Amazon. Tom Holland plays Percy’s son Jack.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming was Tom Holland’s first full film as the new Spider-Man. To prepare for the film, he actually attended a high school in the Bronx, where students did not actually believe he was really casted to play Spider-Man.

Avengers: Infinity War

The movie follows the Avengers as they fight a super-villain named Thanos who’s on a quest to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Avengers: Endgame

You can catch Tom as Spider-Man again in Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all time