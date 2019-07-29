Entertainment
Here’s A List Of Tom Holland Movies You Can Binge If You’ve Seen “Spider-Man” A Trillion Times
Because you can never get enough of Tom!
Even if you’ve recently discovered the talent that is Tom Holland, Tom’s career in acting started way before he was cast as Spider-Man. Actually quite the contrary his career started when he was a little kid, staring in musicals but eventually his talent helped him land a ton of movie roles, including his six-picture deal with Marvel Studios.
So if you’ve already seen Spider-Man: Far From Home and need something to take up your time until you can see his face again, here’s a list of other movies Tom has starred in.
The Impossible
The movie was based on a true story about a woman who nearly died during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. In the film, Tom plays Lucas Bennett, the oldest son from a family who tries to survive an intense natural disaster.
In the Heart of the Sea
The sinking of an American whaling ship called the Essex in 1820.The real-life event is actually what inspired the book Moby Dick. In the movie, Tom plays the ship’s cabin boy.
Captain America: Civil War
Captain America: Civil War marked Tom’s first appearance as Marvel’s new Spider-Man. In the movie, Spider-Man sides with Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.
Edge of Winter
In Edge of Winter, Tom plays Bradley Baker, a boy with a father who’s recently divorced. The father’s angry behavior controls him as he lives in a cabin in the wilderness with his two sons.
The Lost City of Z
Percy was sent to Brazil to find a supposed lost city inside the Amazon. Tom Holland plays Percy’s son Jack.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming was Tom Holland’s first full film as the new Spider-Man. To prepare for the film, he actually attended a high school in the Bronx, where students did not actually believe he was really casted to play Spider-Man.
Avengers: Infinity War
The movie follows the Avengers as they fight a super-villain named Thanos who’s on a quest to wipe out half of all life in the universe.
Avengers: Endgame
You can catch Tom as Spider-Man again in Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film of all time
Recent Posts
“Lion King” Nears $1 Billion Globally On it’s Way to Join Studio Releases “Avengers: Endgame”
Can you feel the love tonight?!
These “Stranger Things” Shoes Have A Ton Of Hidden Messages
Like super secret Russian codes
5 Times Drake Showed Off His Acting Skills
'Passionate' for you always, Drake.
Here’s A List Of Tom Holland Movies You Can Binge If You’ve Seen “Spider-Man” A Trillion Times
Because you can never get enough of Tom!
Ariana Grande And Taylor Swift Spark Collaboration Rumors
*Fingers crossed*