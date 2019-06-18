Here’s All The Celebrity Cameos In Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down”MV

Taylor Swift released the official video for “You Need to Calm Down,” yesterday, and it’s filled with a whole lot of star-studded cast. Here are all the nonstop cameo’s you’ll see in the three-and-a-half minute video – including a reunion between Swift and old frenemy Katy Perry.

Hayley Kiyoko

Via Giphy

Ciara and Modern family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Via Giphy

RuPaul Drag Race

Via Vox

Laverne Cox and Chester Lockhart

Via Giphy

Todrick Hall: Semifinalist on the ninth season of American Idol.

Via Vox

The Queer Eye guys

Via Giphy

Advertisement

Via Giphy

Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres

Via Vox

Broadway royalty,Billy Porter

Via Vox

Dancer Dexter Mayfield and YouTube Star Hannah Hart

Via Giphy

Ryan Reynolds

Via Giphy

Katy Perry

Via Vox

If you haven’t seen the music video “You Need to Calm Down,” here you go;