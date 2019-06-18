Music
Here’s All The Celebrity Cameos In Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down”MV
A whole lot of colour and a whole lot of love
Taylor Swift released the official video for “You Need to Calm Down,” yesterday, and it’s filled with a whole lot of star-studded cast. Here are all the nonstop cameo’s you’ll see in the three-and-a-half minute video – including a reunion between Swift and old frenemy Katy Perry.
Hayley Kiyoko
Via Giphy
Ciara and Modern family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Via Giphy
RuPaul Drag Race
Via Vox
Laverne Cox and Chester Lockhart
Via Giphy
Todrick Hall: Semifinalist on the ninth season of American Idol.
Via Vox
The Queer Eye guys
Via Giphy
Via Giphy
Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres
Via Vox
Broadway royalty,Billy Porter
Via Vox
Dancer Dexter Mayfield and YouTube Star Hannah Hart
Via Giphy
Ryan Reynolds
Via Giphy
Katy Perry
Via Vox
If you haven’t seen the music video “You Need to Calm Down,” here you go;
