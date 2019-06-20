Here’s The Full Lineup For Good Vibes Festival 2019!

EXCLUSIVE

Here’s the FULL lineup of Good Vibes Festival 2019 – Good fun with good music and good company.

Good Vibes Festival is Malaysia’s electric and diverse music festival, bringing the biggest names from the world’s of indie, pop, hip-hop and electronic music to the Genting hills of Kuala Lumpur.

Taking over the hilltops for a July weekend, festival-goers will also be able to enjoy good vibe’s variety of other happenings, from artistic installations and its giant playground, to stalls and some incredible local cuisine.

This event has brought in international and local creative individuals over to the heart of town Gohtong Jaya, located in the hills to the north of KL, close to the Genting Highlands hill resort.KL for the 2019 Good Vibes Festival.

RAE SREMMURD

6LACK

ANNA LUNOE

CASHMERE CAT

JOJI

BAYNK

YUNA

CIGARETTES AFTER S**

DANIEL CAESAR

DEAN (S KOREA)

JAI WOLF

JESS CONNELLY

MURA MASA

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

RAD MUSEUM (S KOREA, OPENING ACT FOR DEAN)

RUSS

SABRINA CLAUDIO

SAN HOLO

YAEJI

RYOTJONES

KIDD SANTHE

NEXT ORDER (GOLDFISH + JHIN)

BATE

THE IMPATIENT SISTERS

MIDNIGHT FUSIC

DIZKOPOLIS

LOST SPACES

ALLESTER SHAUN

SONAONE

MASDO

LUST

AKU ASH

BAD HABITS

LIL ASIAN THICCIE

HOAX VISION presents Orang Malaya, Ichu, Dato’ Maw, Cønfucius, Shelhiel, and ZSYIA

BOILER ROOM presents ANNA LUNOE, LAPSAP, BAYNK, and JESS CONNELLY on Day 2 at Electric Fields

