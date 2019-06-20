#Exclusive
Here’s The Full Lineup For Good Vibes Festival 2019!
YUNA & JOJI to join Rae Sremmurd, Daniel Caesar at the festival!
EXCLUSIVE
Here’s the FULL lineup of Good Vibes Festival 2019 – Good fun with good music and good company.
Good Vibes Festival is Malaysia’s electric and diverse music festival, bringing the biggest names from the world’s of indie, pop, hip-hop and electronic music to the Genting hills of Kuala Lumpur.
Taking over the hilltops for a July weekend, festival-goers will also be able to enjoy good vibe’s variety of other happenings, from artistic installations and its giant playground, to stalls and some incredible local cuisine.
This event has brought in international and local creative individuals over to the heart of town Gohtong Jaya, located in the hills to the north of KL, close to the Genting Highlands hill resort.KL for the 2019 Good Vibes Festival.
RAE SREMMURD
6LACK
ANNA LUNOE
CASHMERE CAT
JOJI
BAYNK
YUNA
CIGARETTES AFTER S**
DANIEL CAESAR
DEAN (S KOREA)
JAI WOLF
JESS CONNELLY
MURA MASA
NOTHING BUT THIEVES
RAD MUSEUM (S KOREA, OPENING ACT FOR DEAN)
RUSS
SABRINA CLAUDIO
SAN HOLO
YAEJI
RYOTJONES
KIDD SANTHE
NEXT ORDER (GOLDFISH + JHIN)
BATE
THE IMPATIENT SISTERS
MIDNIGHT FUSIC
DIZKOPOLIS
LOST SPACES
ALLESTER SHAUN
SONAONE
MASDO
LUST
AKU ASH
BAD HABITS
LIL ASIAN THICCIE
HOAX VISION presents Orang Malaya, Ichu, Dato’ Maw, Cønfucius, Shelhiel, and ZSYIA
BOILER ROOM presents ANNA LUNOE, LAPSAP, BAYNK, and JESS CONNELLY on Day 2 at Electric Fields
Keep tuning in to find out how you can win tix!
