Connect with us
alt_img>

#Exclusive

Here’s The Full Lineup For Good Vibes Festival 2019!

YUNA & JOJI to join Rae Sremmurd, Daniel Caesar at the festival!

Published

14 hours ago

on

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE

Here’s the FULL  lineup of Good Vibes Festival 2019 – Good fun with good music and good company.

Good Vibes Festival is Malaysia’s electric and diverse music festival, bringing the biggest names from the world’s of indie, pop, hip-hop and electronic music to the Genting hills of Kuala Lumpur.

Taking over the hilltops  for a July weekend, festival-goers will also be able to enjoy good vibe’s variety of other happenings, from artistic installations and its giant playground, to stalls and some incredible local cuisine.

This event has brought in international and local creative individuals over to the heart of town Gohtong Jaya, located in the hills to the north of KL, close to the Genting Highlands hill resort.KL for the 2019 Good Vibes Festival.

RAE SREMMURD

Image result for rae sremmurd

6LACK

ANNA LUNOE

CASHMERE CAT

JOJI

BAYNK

YUNA

Image result for YUNA

CIGARETTES AFTER S**

DANIEL CAESAR

DEAN (S KOREA)

JAI WOLF

Image result for JAI WOLF

JESS CONNELLY

MURA MASA

Advertisement

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

RAD MUSEUM (S KOREA, OPENING ACT FOR DEAN)

RUSS

Image result for RUSS

SABRINA CLAUDIO

SAN HOLO

YAEJI

RYOTJONES

Image result for RYOTJONES

KIDD SANTHE

NEXT ORDER (GOLDFISH + JHIN)

BATE

THE IMPATIENT SISTERS

MIDNIGHT FUSIC

DIZKOPOLIS

LOST SPACES

ALLESTER SHAUN

SONAONE

Image result for SONA ONE

MASDO

LUST

AKU ASH

BAD HABITS

LIL ASIAN THICCIE

 

HOAX VISION presents Orang Malaya, Ichu, Dato’ Maw, Cønfucius, Shelhiel, and ZSYIA

BOILER ROOM presents ANNA LUNOE, LAPSAP, BAYNK, and JESS CONNELLY on Day 2 at Electric Fields

 

Keep tuning in to find out how you can win tix!

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#Exclusive14 hours ago

Here’s The Full Lineup For Good Vibes Festival 2019!

YUNA & JOJI to join Rae Sremmurd, Daniel Caesar at the festival!
Entertainment18 hours ago

Avengers: Endgame’ Is Back To Theaters With Never-Before-Seen Footage

It's not Endgame just yet!
Entertainment19 hours ago

Dad Invents A School Bag Out Of Raffia String For Son, Because He Couldn’t Afford To Buy One

A lot of love was put into this!
Music2 days ago

Ed Sheeran Adds On Eminem, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Khalid, Camila Cabello to ‘Collaborations’ Album

Chris Stapleton, Chance the Rapper and H.E.R. are also aboard!
Entertainment2 days ago

Viral Hack Shows A Super Easy Way To Peel Garlic In Less Than 25 Seconds

The less fuss the better
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement