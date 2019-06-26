Connect with us
Here’s The First Look Of The Upcoming 007 Film ‘Bond 25’

“The name’s Bond. James Bond.”

11 hours ago

‘Bond 25’ just released a first look video sneak peek at the upcoming James Bond 007 film.

On Tuesday, the James Bond 007 YouTube channel posted a minute-long teaser of  behind-the-scenes moments and quick shots of the movie, which takes place in Jamaica.

Though the movie does not have an official title yet, it seems ‘Bond 25’ will be kept for now.

The new film is expected to hit theaters next spring.

Check out the footage right here;

