Connect with us

Entertainment

Here’s The Full List For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards

Congratulation winners and nominees!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

This year’s film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination. Check the full list down below:

Best Film – Drama

WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Image result for once upon a time in hollywoodFilm Daily

Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Actor – Drama

Related imagetumblr.com

Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama

Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson —  Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Image result for Awkwafina – The Farewell golden globesBustle

WINNER: Awkwafina – The Farewell
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Image result for Laura Dern – Marriage Story golden globesHollywood Reporter

Annette Benning – The Report
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Score

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Advertisement

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Animated Film

Frozen 2
The Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best TV Series – Drama

Image result for SuccessionNME.Com

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Best TV Series – Comedy

Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Miniseries or TV Film

Catch-22
WINNER: Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Image result for WINNER: Brian Cox – SuccessionDeadline

WINNER: Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

FamilyMart Rolled Out A New Soft Serve Flavour And January Babies Can Try It Out For Free

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Entertainment6 hours ago

Here’s The Full List For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards

Congratulation winners and nominees!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Frozen 2 Is Now the Biggest Animated Blockbuster Of All Time!

We're 'Frozen' by the news!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Sarawakians & Sabahans Flying Back Home From KL For CNY To Enjoy Fixed Rates With AirAsia

By Says - Sadho Ram
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago

BuzzFeed Confuses A Photo Of Durian With Jackfruit In Cooking Video

By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
Advertisement
Advertisement