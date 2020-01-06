Entertainment
Here’s The Full List For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards
Congratulation winners and nominees!
This year’s film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination. Check the full list down below:
Best Film – Drama
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Best Actor – Drama
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress – Drama
Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Supporting Actor
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best Screenplay
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Best Original Song
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Best Animated Film
The Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best TV Series – Drama
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Best TV Series – Comedy
WINNER: Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Miniseries or TV Film
WINNER: Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown
Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
