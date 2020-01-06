Here’s The Full List Of Winner For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards

This year’s film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination. Check the full list down below:

Best Film – Drama

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Actor – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes Best Actress – Drama Cynthio Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

WINNER: Renee Zellweger – Judy Best Actor – Musical or Comedy Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name Best Actress – Musical or Comedy WINNER: Awkwafina – The Farewell

Ana de Armas – Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Cate Blanchett – Where'd You Go Bernadette Best Supporting Actor Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes Best Supporting Actress Annette Benning – The Report

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story Best Screenplay Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman Best Original Score Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

Randy Newman – Marriage Story Advertisement Best Original Song “Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS

WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet Best Animated Film Frozen 2

The Lion King

WINNER: Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Best Foreign Language Film The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Best TV Series – Drama Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession Best TV Series – Comedy Barry

WINNER: Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician Best Miniseries or TV Film Catch-22

WINNER: Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama WINNER: Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami

Bill Hader – Barry

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy