Entertainment

Here’s The Full List Of Winner For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards

Congratulation winners and nominees!

Published

23 hours ago

on

This year’s film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination. Check the full list down below:

Best Film – Drama

WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Actor – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama

Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson —  Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

 

Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Awkwafina – The Farewell
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor

 

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Annette Benning – The Report
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

 

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Score

 

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Best Original Song

 

“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Animated Film

 

Frozen 2
The Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film

 

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best TV Series – Drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Best TV Series – Comedy

 

Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Miniseries or TV Film

Catch-22
WINNER: Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

WINNER: Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

 

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

 

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable

 

