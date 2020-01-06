Entertainment
Here’s The Full List Of Winner For The 2020 Golden Globes Awards
Congratulation winners and nominees!
This year’s film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination. Check the full list down below:
Best Film – Drama
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Best Actor – Drama
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress – Drama
Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Supporting Actor
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best Screenplay
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Best Original Song
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Best Animated Film
The Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best TV Series – Drama
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Best TV Series – Comedy
WINNER: Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Miniseries or TV Film
WINNER: Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown
Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
