#NewMusicFlyday
Here’s The latest Songs That Just Came Out Today On #NMF That Will ‘Blow’ Your Mind
Ed Sheeran, Jason Derulo, Post Malone and the list goes on!
Ed Sheeran drops another new single ahead of “No.6 Collaborations Project!
The man is a bonafide pop superstar and everything he releases is bound to be certified either gold or platinum. He’s loved worldwide and with his next project, he will be breaking boundaries by pushing genre limitations. No longer are we dealing with acoustic guitar Ed. On No.6 Collaborations Project, we’re set to get trap Ed, pop Ed, and even rock Ed.
With the complete body of work arriving next week, Ed Sheeran has been teasing his next single from No.6, following up on his collaborations with Khalid, PnB Rock, and Justin Bieber. This time, the vocalist is hitting the studio with Bruno Mars and country artist Chris Stapleton for “BLOW.” The track will be hitting global streaming services at midnight but it’s already available in select international markets. Alternatively, you can preview the predominantly rock song below if you’re not situated overseas.
This is one of the heavier songs we’ve ever heard from Ed and Bruno Mars. It fits right into Stapleton’s wheelhouse but this is quite a departure for both Mars and Sheeran. What do you think?
But if you thought that Ed Sheeran was just stopping there, oh you’re absolutely wrong, because Not only did he drop ‘Blow’, he also released another single from the much awaited album No.6 Collaborations Project, called *drum rolls*
Ed Sheeran – Best Part Of Me
Dont worry #NewMusicFlyday does not just end with Ed Sheeran, it continues with newly relased singles from:
BTS – Lights
Lost Spaces – Slow Dance
Snow Petrol – Time Won’t Go Slowly
Aloe Blacc ft J.I.D – Getting Started (Hobbs & Shaw)
Jason Derulo (Feat. Farruko)– Mamacita
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – Goodbyes
