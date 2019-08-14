Here’s To All The Good Memories Of Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus

It’s been a sad week for fans of Liam and Miley. The two have confirmed their split after less than a year of tying the knot.

Their relationship would be easier to get over, if it weren’t for their decade long relationship and the amazing memories they’ve left us.

So as we accept this fate, here’s a few memories we are saying goodbye to…

It all had to start some where…

Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth

Shit got deep 💍 Happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/iFxBCzEO80 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

We’ll miss all the pranks from Liam on Miley.

Always teasing each other.

Their small private wedding was the sweetest! How will we get over that?!

To the time Liam made public that he’s put a ring on it on wifey.

Syncing as a team…So we thought…:(

Oh the sweet moments…

And to all the amazing gazes they gave each other through all the years.

Via Elite Daily

\

Via Elite Daily

Via Womenshealthmag

Via Metro

Via pedestrian.TV

And to this, we wish you both all the best in whatever you do!