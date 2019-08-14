Connect with us
Hot Kool Jam

Entertainment

Here’s To All The Good Memories Of Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus

RIP #couplegoals

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for miley and liam

It’s been a sad week for fans of Liam and Miley. The two have confirmed their split after less than a year of tying the knot.

Their relationship would be easier to get over, if it weren’t for their decade long relationship and the amazing memories they’ve left us.

So as we accept this fate, here’s a few memories we are saying goodbye to…

 

It all had to start some where…

We’ll miss all the pranks from Liam on Miley.

Always teasing each other.

Their small private wedding was the sweetest! How will we get over that?!

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

Thank you for always bending down to hug me … I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

To the time Liam made public that he’s put a ring on it on wifey.

Syncing as a team…So we thought…:(

Oh the sweet moments…

And to all the amazing gazes they gave each other through all the years.

Via Elite Daily

\

Via Elite Daily

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Via Womenshealthmag

Image result for miley and liam gazing at each other

Via Metro

Image result for miley and liam gazing at each other

Via pedestrian.TV

And to this, we wish you both all the best in whatever you do!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

Watch Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding Fall In Love In Last Christmas Trailer!

And they get pooped on by a bird!
Music3 hours ago

Alessia Cara Was Really ‘Rooting For You’ In Bold New Single

Hear the song inside!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Watch Emma Watson In The First ‘Little Women’ Trailer’

The film is set to be released on Christmas Day.
Music6 hours ago

Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream Co Star Accuses Her For Sexual Misconduct

She did what?!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Here’s To All The Good Memories Of Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus

RIP #couplegoals
Advertisement
Advertisement