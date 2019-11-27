Connect with us

#FlyShareIt

Here’s What We Think Of The New Red Velvet Oreo Cookies That Just Landed In M’sia

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Via Arisha Rozaidee/SAYS

 

Red Velvet Oreo cookies have just landed in Malaysia!

Advertisement

On Friday, 22 November, 7-Eleven Malaysia wrote on their Facebook page, “You’ve tried cookie-flavoured cake, but have you tried cake-flavoured cookies? The hype is here!”

If you’re a fan of red velvet cake, you will definitely love this festive limited edition cookie…

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

Nak Masuk Singapura Dengan Kenderaan Sendiri? Ini Tips & Langkah Penting Korang Kena Tahu

By Oh Bulan! - Shira
Entertainment6 hours ago

Drake Wants To Have Fun With Kylie Jenner,”No Strings Attached”

The two have mutual feelings for each other but their relationship is 'complicated.'
Entertainment6 hours ago

Someone Threw A Whole Teddy Bear Into The Klang River And It Looks Like It Gave Up On Life

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Entertainment6 hours ago

Camila Cabello Did A Triple Dare And Stole From The Kensington Palace

Camila won’t be on Santa’s nice list this year…
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago

Chinese Tourists Will Be Taught How To Behave Properly In Malaysia

By SAYS May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement