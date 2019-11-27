#FlyShareIt
Here’s What We Think Of The New Red Velvet Oreo Cookies That Just Landed In M’sia
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Red Velvet Oreo cookies have just landed in Malaysia!
On Friday, 22 November, 7-Eleven Malaysia wrote on their Facebook page, “You’ve tried cookie-flavoured cake, but have you tried cake-flavoured cookies? The hype is here!”
If you’re a fan of red velvet cake, you will definitely love this festive limited edition cookie…
