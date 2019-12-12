Entertainment
Here’s When “The Matrix” And “The Flash” Movie Will Drop
Who’s excited for the movie?!
Warner Bros. on Wednesday, announced the release dates for the fourth “Matrix” movie and “The Flash”.
The untitled “Matrix” is set to be released on May 21, 2021, while “The Flash” starring Ezra Miller, will open on July 1, 2022.
Miller, will take on the “The Flash” role once again after he debuted as the comic character in “Batman vs. Superman” including in “Suicide Squad and “Justice League.”
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the OG’s of the iconic film, will return for the fourth “Matrix” along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Other stars include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.
Recent Posts
Ang Moh Opens Rambutan With A Peeler And These Are Indeed The End Times
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Ex Kendall Jenner Ask Harry Styles Which One Of His Songs Are About Her
He rather eats a very very disgusting thing!
Sudah Lap Pakai Sanitizer, Tapi Pengguna Disarankan Tidak Tabur & Makan Fries Dari Dulang!
By SAYS Ashiqin Rosselly
Here’s When “The Matrix” And “The Flash” Movie Will Drop
Who's excited for the movie?!
A Durian Is Now Taped To A Wall Because Art
By Says - Tamara Jayne