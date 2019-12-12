Here’s When “The Matrix” And “The Flash” Movie Will Drop

Warner Bros. on Wednesday, announced the release dates for the fourth “Matrix” movie and “The Flash”.

The untitled “Matrix” is set to be released on May 21, 2021, while “The Flash” starring Ezra Miller, will open on July 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Miller, will take on the “The Flash” role once again after he debuted as the comic character in “Batman vs. Superman” including in “Suicide Squad and “Justice League.”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the OG’s of the iconic film, will return for the fourth “Matrix” along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Other stars include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.