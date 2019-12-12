Connect with us

Entertainment

Here’s When “The Matrix” And “The Flash” Movie Will Drop

Who’s excited for the movie?!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday, announced the release dates for the fourth “Matrix” movie and “The Flash”.

The untitled “Matrix” is set to be released on May 21, 2021, while “The Flash” starring Ezra Miller, will open on July 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Warner Bros.

Miller, will take on the “The Flash” role once again after he debuted as the comic character in “Batman vs. Superman” including in “Suicide Squad and “Justice League.”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the OG’s of the iconic film, will return for the fourth “Matrix” along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Other stars include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt31 mins ago

Ang Moh Opens Rambutan With A Peeler And These Are Indeed The End Times

By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Entertainment2 hours ago

Ex Kendall Jenner Ask Harry Styles Which One Of His Songs Are About Her

He rather eats a very very disgusting thing!
#FlyShareIt3 hours ago

Sudah Lap Pakai Sanitizer, Tapi Pengguna Disarankan Tidak Tabur & Makan Fries Dari Dulang!

By SAYS Ashiqin Rosselly
Entertainment3 hours ago

Here’s When “The Matrix” And “The Flash” Movie Will Drop

Who's excited for the movie?!
Entertainment22 hours ago

A Durian Is Now Taped To A Wall Because Art

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Advertisement
Advertisement