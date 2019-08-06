Here’s Why Ariana Grande And Mikey Foster Could Be Dating In IRL

Via YouTube

Could love be in the air?

Arianators have been buzzing ever since Ariana Grande released her new music video “Boyfriend” featuring Social House, on Friday Aug.2

Rumours of a possible relationship between the singer and Social House artist Michael Foster, A.K.A”Mikey”, have begun swirling after the two showed more than on screen affection on their recent video.

While the music video may just be an act of fiction, inspired by her latest single, it’s hard for fans to look past the strong chemistry the two might have.

Just a few days after dropping her MV, Grande released the behind-the-scenes shots from the set, which is fueling the speculation surrounding her and Mikey even further. In the video the two stars are seen occasionally getting flirty between takes.

Would it be surprising if she ends up with the Social House artist? Not quite. The “7 Rings” singer has been known to date stars she collaborates with. Her previous relationships included Big Sean and Mac Miller.