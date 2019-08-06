Connect with us

Music

Here’s Why Ariana Grande And Mikey Foster Could Be Dating In IRL

Was this really a collaboration or a collaboration for loveee?

Published

11 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for ariana grande boyfriend song

Via YouTube

Could love be in the air?

Arianators have been buzzing ever since Ariana Grande released her new music video “Boyfriend” featuring Social House, on Friday Aug.2

Rumours of a possible relationship between the singer and Social House artist Michael Foster, A.K.A”Mikey”, have begun swirling after the two showed more than on screen affection on their recent video.

Image result for ariana grande

Advertisement

Via YouTube

While the music video may just be an act of fiction, inspired by her latest single, it’s hard for fans to look past the strong chemistry the two might have.

Just a few days after dropping her MV, Grande released the behind-the-scenes shots from the set, which is fueling the speculation surrounding her and Mikey even further. In the video the two stars are seen occasionally getting flirty between takes.

Would it be surprising if she ends up with the Social House artist? Not quite. The “7 Rings” singer has been known to date stars she collaborates with. Her previous relationships included Big Sean and Mac Miller.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

Best TV Shows of 2019 So Far

Don't miss these series!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer

Click to watch the trailer!
Music8 hours ago

Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way

Almost ready...
Entertainment9 hours ago

Woman Fix Punch Card Machine At Home To Make Sure Her Husband Returns Every Night

You think you got it bad? Think again!
Music10 hours ago

Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez

Women work better together
Advertisement
Advertisement