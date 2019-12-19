Entertainment
Here’s Why DBKL Removed These ‘Sugar Daddy’ Billboards In Bangsar And Mont Kiara
By Says – Sadho Ram
The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has removed multiple advertisements for Sugarbook, a luxury dating app owned by a Malaysian, from electronic billboards in Bangsar and Mont Kiara.
Sugarbook’s Malaysian founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Darren Chan, had also uploaded a set of photos showing the advertisements on his personal Facebook profile last week.
According to DBKL, the billboards, owned by Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), advertising ‘Sugar Daddy’ services were obscene in nature and had failed to get the city council’s prior approval
“City Hall investigations have found the advertisement structure license belonged to Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), which appointed Out of Home as the operator,” the city council said in a statement, as reported by Malaysiakini.
Digital ads for ‘sugar daddy’ app taken down https://t.co/AnNQeVQoJ2
— Fahmi Fadzil (@fahmi_fadzil) December 18, 2019
