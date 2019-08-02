Connect with us

Here’s Why Shawn Mendes Deleted His Social Media

Self-care you might say?

Published

6 hours ago

on

Image result for shawn mendes

Via Rolling Stone/ Gettyimages

We won’t be getting any personal posts from Shawn Mendes from here on out.

The ‘Mercy’ singer admitted to deleting his social media this week, cutting himself out from Instagram and Twitter.

The drastic move was made after dating rumours started fueling between him and singer Camila Cabello.

Image result for shawn mendes

Via YouTube

Though, both of his accounts will still be active, his manager will now take charge on the content of each post.

During a pre-concert Q&A  the star shared with his fans “I struggle with social media a lot too,” adding “To be honest with you guys I deleted Instagram and Twitter three days ago, but I send my manager pictures and I’m like, ‘Can you post this.’

Though Mendes did not give any reasons as to why he decided to step away from his social media, he did open up saying it “gets to him as much as anyone else,” and continued saying that sometimes a break is necessary for self-care.

“Sometimes I need to take a break from it too because it gets to me just as much as it gets to anyone else,” he explained. “You have to take care of yourself, it’s really really important. Make yourself come first.”

 

