Here’s Why Shawn Mendes Deleted His Social Media
Self-care you might say?
Via Rolling Stone/ Gettyimages
We won’t be getting any personal posts from Shawn Mendes from here on out.
The ‘Mercy’ singer admitted to deleting his social media this week, cutting himself out from Instagram and Twitter.
The drastic move was made after dating rumours started fueling between him and singer Camila Cabello.
Via YouTube
Though, both of his accounts will still be active, his manager will now take charge on the content of each post.
During a pre-concert Q&A the star shared with his fans “I struggle with social media a lot too,” adding “To be honest with you guys I deleted Instagram and Twitter three days ago, but I send my manager pictures and I’m like, ‘Can you post this.’
Though Mendes did not give any reasons as to why he decided to step away from his social media, he did open up saying it “gets to him as much as anyone else,” and continued saying that sometimes a break is necessary for self-care.
“Sometimes I need to take a break from it too because it gets to me just as much as it gets to anyone else,” he explained. “You have to take care of yourself, it’s really really important. Make yourself come first.”
“It gets to me just as much as it gets to anyone else.”
Shawn talking about having to delete his social media recently ☹️#ShawnMendesTheTourAtlanta pic.twitter.com/oZIERp8J4F
— Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) July 31, 2019
