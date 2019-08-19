Connect with us
Hot Kool Jam

Music

Here’s Why The Internet Thinks BLACKPINK Is Working With Ariana Grande’s Producer

And our very own Tony Fernandes might have leaked it?!

Published

2 hours ago

on

All BLACKPINK fans its time to expect some new music coming your way, from the girl band with some very influential surprise collaborators this time around.

Image result for blackpink

Metro UK reports that the four-member K-pop girl group has teamed up with Ariana Grandes producer Tommy Brown. The brains behind Grande’s recent hits like thank u, next and 7 Rings posted a photo with JennieLisaRosé and Jisoo when he was in Seoul last week sparking rumours that the music producer was discussing a collaboration with the girl group.

The rumours were further fuelled when our very own Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes uploaded a selfie with the producer with a very telling caption.

My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene,” wrote Feranades.

The BLACKPINK girls have long been fans of Grande, and they even met up during Coachella — Grande even commemorated the occasion with a snap on her Instagram, which has since garnered over 6.7 million likes.

When will their new music drop? Will Brown confirm the rumours already? Is Grande making an surprise collaboration with the new queens of K-pop?

Only time will tell — till then, stay tuned!

Related image

