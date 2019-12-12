Connect with us

Here’s Why You Won’t Be Able To Eat Sushi King At KLCC From 2020 Onwards

By Says – May Vin Ang

Published

6 hours ago

on

Conveyor belt sushi veteran Sushi King will be closing down unprofitable outlets in Malaysia in 2020

Sushi King founder and Texchem Resources Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Fumihiko Konishi told The Star that they are planning to close the outlets mainly located in shopping malls that impose high rentals.

“We plan to shut the one in KLCC because of the high rentals. The outlets in the rural areas are making profits because of the low rentals,” he said.

Konishi said the company plans to reduce their budget for the sushi chain next year.

