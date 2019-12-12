Here’s Why You Won’t Be Able To Eat Sushi King At KLCC From 2020 Onwards

Sushi King founder and Texchem Resources Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Fumihiko Konishi told The Star that they are planning to close the outlets mainly located in shopping malls that impose high rentals.

“We plan to shut the one in KLCC because of the high rentals. The outlets in the rural areas are making profits because of the low rentals,” he said.

Konishi said the company plans to reduce their budget for the sushi chain next year.

