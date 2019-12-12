Entertainment
Here’s Why You Won’t Be Able To Eat Sushi King At KLCC From 2020 Onwards
By Says – May Vin Ang
Vkeong.com
Conveyor belt sushi veteran Sushi King will be closing down unprofitable outlets in Malaysia in 2020
Sushi King founder and Texchem Resources Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Fumihiko Konishi told The Star that they are planning to close the outlets mainly located in shopping malls that impose high rentals.
“We plan to shut the one in KLCC because of the high rentals. The outlets in the rural areas are making profits because of the low rentals,” he said.
Konishi said the company plans to reduce their budget for the sushi chain next year.
Continue reading here!
sushi-king.com
Recent Posts
Hanya Kerana Keychain Peluru, Wanita Malaysia Ini Masuk ‘Watchlist’ Imigresen Di Qatar
By Says - Eiida Khaleeda
Ariana Grande Releases Much Awaited Track List For Live Concert Album
Live album will drop sooner than you think!
Here’s Why You Won’t Be Able To Eat Sushi King At KLCC From 2020 Onwards
By Says - May Vin Ang
7 Underrated K-Pop Songs Of 2019 That Are Really Good
What other K-Pop songs you know are underrated?
Ang Moh Opens Rambutan With A Peeler And These Are Indeed The End Times
By SAYS Tamara Jayne